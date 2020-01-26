Kobe Bryant speaking glowingly of daughter resurfaces in wake of their deaths

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those who died in a California helicopter crash Sunday -- as video of the NBA legend talking glowingly about the girl resurfaced.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was among those who reported the death of Bryant and his daughter.

On social media, Bryant fans recalled videos of the retired NBA superstar talking about his daughter.

Bryant was asked on an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018 whether he thought his daughter would want to play in the NBA. Without hesitation, Bryant responded.

“She does for sure. This kid, man... The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me, and she’ll be standing next to me they’ll be like ‘Hey you gotta have a boy. You and V [Vanessa Bryant] gotta have a boy. You gotta have someone to carry on your tradition, the legacy’ and she’ll be like ‘oy, I got this.’”

He then talked about his approach to coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

“We try to teach the kids what excellence looks like. Right? And it's not that — some of them may want to play in the WNBA, some of them may not — but we try to give them a foundation for the amount of work and preparation that it takes to be excellent in whatever it is that you choose to do,” Bryant said.

“So, we're here playing basketball. We're going to focus on the details. We're going to learn the basics, we're going to learn the fundamentals. We're going to do those things over and over. And hopefully, it's something that they can apply to other areas in their life.”

Bryant was 41. Gianna was 13.