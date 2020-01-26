Expand / Collapse search
Kobe Bryant dead: Trump reacts, calling it 'terrible news'

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
Kobe Bryant was among five killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Bryant, 41, played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 seasons and won five NBA championships.

President Trump on Sunday reacted to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, calling it "terrible news."

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!" the president tweeted.

Trump took a break from tweeting dozens of posts slamming the ongoing Senate impeachment trial against him.

His reaction came hours after reports that Bryant, 41, was killed as his helicopter went down in Calabasas, Calif.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said all five onboard had died but did not confirm the identities of the other passengers.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

