Knicks try to put disappointment behind them, visit Bucks

(SportsNetwork.com) - New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson may have the support of superstar Carmelo Anthony, but it remains to be seen if it will keep his job secure.

Woodson and the embattled Knicks will pay a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday in hopes of getting back on track. Woodson said recently he would like to see how the Knicks perform playing with a full deck because Tyson Chandler (leg) has been sidelined and both Raymond Felton (hamstring) and Kenyon Martin (abdomen) are out.

Chandler may return soon and now Amare Stoudemire is expected to miss Wednesday's game with a sore knee.

Anthony gave his coach some support on ESPNNewYork.

"As far as I'm concerned, he's secure right now. I haven't heard anything,' Anthony said. "There's nothing to discuss. He's our coach, and we're rolling with him."

The Knicks are coming off Monday's 102-101 loss at home to the Washington Wizards, as Wizards young guard Bradley Beal returned to action and hit the go-ahead basket with 5.9 seconds remaining. New York opted not to take a timeout and put the game into Anthony's hands, but the NBA's second-leading scorer (26.3 ppg) missed on a running 3-pointer over two defenders.

"I probably should've taken the timeout at the end for sure," Woodson said after his team fell to 7-17. "That's on me."

Anthony poured in 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting and J.R. Smith ended with 18 points for the Knicks, who have lost four of six games since a season-high two-game winning streak.

New York will try to stop a two-game road losing streak Wednesday and is 3-8 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Milwaukee has struggled to a 5-19 record this season and hopes to get back on track versus the Knicks at the Bradley Center.

The well-rested Bucks dropped a 106-93 decision at Dallas on Saturday, as John Henson led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Knight scored 16 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 13 for Milwaukee, losers in three straight and 17 of its last 20 games. Antetokounmpo is averaging 12.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in the last three games.

"I think a culmination of injuries, games and travel has played a part in it. We have a couple days off now to regroup. Hopefully we can get back on track," Henson said of the Bucks' recent struggles.

The Bucks still lost with Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki absent because of an illness. They have been without Caron Butler, Carlos Delfino, Larry Sanders and Zaza Pachulia. Gary Neal (foot) is questionable versus the Knicks.

Milwaukee is winless in four straight at home and owns a 2-10 record as the host this season. The Bucks last prevailed at home on Nov. 30 versus Boston.

New York defeated Milwaukee, 90-83, on Oct. 30 at MSG and has won six in a row in this series. The Knicks, though, have lost six of nine games in Brew City.