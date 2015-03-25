Knicks' Shumpert cleared to go for Game 4

New York Knicks forward Iman Shumpert will start Tuesday's Game 4 of the team's Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers after an MRI taken on his surgically repaired left knee revealed no structural damage.

Shumpert was considered a question mark to suit up for Tuesday's tilt after reporting swelling in the knee following Saturday's 82-71 loss to the Pacers in Game 3. The second-year defensive stopper tore the ACL in the same knee during last year's playoffs, causing him to miss the first 2 1/2 months of the regular season.

The 2011 first-round pick has averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while starting all nine of New York's contests this postseason.

Sixth man J.R. Smith and forward Kenyon Martin are also expected to be available for Game 4. Both have been battling illness but were able to participate in Tuesday's shootaround.

The Knicks trail the series by a 2-1 count following Saturday's setback.