Knicks narrowly defeat Mavericks as offensive foul call in closing seconds sparks debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks were able to escape with a 113-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night as controversy stirred over a questionable offensive foul call in the closing moments.

Mavericks point guard Brandon Williams received the ball at halfcourt with about three seconds left in the game. He was driving toward the basket with Knicks guard Landry Shamet on his hip. He was able to get around Shamet and made what the crowd thought was the game-tying basket plus the foul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the foul that was called was on Williams. The NBA official said Williams hooked his arm around the Knicks defender as he was going up for the basket. A replay of the moment did show Williams’ left arm around the waist of Shamet.

Regardless, NBA fans debated whether it was the correct call.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked what he saw on the final play.

LAKERS DROP 140 POINTS ON JAZZ AS LEBRON JAMES STARTS NBA RECORD 23RD SEASON

"Great execution. Great catch. Great pass by (Dereck Lively II)," Kidd said. "Great execution. Tough call. He got a good look. They called a foul."

Knicks star Jalen Brunson returned to the floor and scored 28 points against his former team. He missed the last two games with an ankle sprain.

"Chaos," Brunson said. "At the same time, found a way to win. It was ugly. When you win ugly, it’s a sign of a team learning, getting better. No matter what the situation is, we’ve got to find a way to win."

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart each scored 16 points. New York improved to 9-5 with the win.

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall led the team with 23 points off the bench. Max Christie added 15, and Klay Thompson scored 13.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas fell to 4-12 with the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.