Knicks' Josh Hart tossed from game after kicking Bulls' Javonte Green in head area

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart's night in Chicago ended quicker than he expected.

The NBA veteran's foot landed near Chicago Bulls guard Javonta Green after Hart was stripped on a drive toward the basket near the end of the first quarter. Hart's leg kicked up and hit Green in the side of his head.

Referees initially called a technical foul on Hart. But, after reviewing the play, officials decided to upgrade the call to a Flagrant 2, which resulted in Hart's removal from the game.

Hart spent 11 minutes on the basketball court prior to his ejection. He finished the game with one rebound and one assist. He did not score any points in Friday night's game.

Hart scored a season-high 31 points in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, helping New York stop a three-game losing streak. He is averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over his 75 appearances this season.

The Knicks entered Friday's game in a tie with the Orlando Magic for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

But, New York was also shorthanded on Friday. Earlier this week, the team ruled out three-time All-Star Julius Randle for the rest of the season. He is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery.

The team said the 29-year-old will be re-evaluated in the next five months. The NBA playoffs begin on April 20.

Injuries have taken a toll on the once surging Knicks. Aside from Randle, fellow starters OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson have also suffered injury setbacks this season. However, Anunoby did return to action on Friday night.

