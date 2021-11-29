Kirk Cousins' simple explanation for lining up under wrong Vikings player

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to explain what was going on when he lined up under his guard instead of his center on 4th and goal while the team was trying to score against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Vikings were down 34-26 in the fourth quarter and were going for a touchdown on 4th and goal with 9:09 left in the game. Minnesota was clearly scrambling, trying to get a snap off, and Cousins ended up trying to take the snap from under his guard instead of his center.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alexander Mattison tried to get Cousins over to the center before the team had to burn a timeout. But it was too late. Minnesota was forced to call a timeout.

"We just didn’t get lined up properly and the play clock was winding down," Cousins told reporters, via MLive.com. "I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and just got under the wrong guy."

VIKINGS' KIRK COUSINS INEXPLICABLY LINES UP BEHIND GUARD TO TAKE SNAP IN BRUTAL MISTAKE

After the timeout, Cousins fired a pass incomplete to Justin Jefferson and turned the ball over back to the 49ers.

Minnesota would get one more chance to tie the game but turned the ball over on downs again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco won, 34-26.