Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins' simple explanation for lining up under wrong Vikings player

The Vikings would lose the game 34-26

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to explain what was going on when he lined up under his guard instead of his center on 4th and goal while the team was trying to score against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Vikings were down 34-26 in the fourth quarter and were going for a touchdown on 4th and goal with 9:09 left in the game. Minnesota was clearly scrambling, trying to get a snap off, and Cousins ended up trying to take the snap from under his guard instead of his center.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins leaves the field after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins leaves the field after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Mattison tried to get Cousins over to the center before the team had to burn a timeout. But it was too late. Minnesota was forced to call a timeout.

"We just didn’t get lined up properly and the play clock was winding down," Cousins told reporters, via MLive.com. "I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and just got under the wrong guy."

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Alexander Mattison (25) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Alexander Mattison (25) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

After the timeout, Cousins fired a pass incomplete to Justin Jefferson and turned the ball over back to the 49ers.

Minnesota would get one more chance to tie the game but turned the ball over on downs again.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a rushing touchdown by teammate Alexander Mattison #25 (not in photo) in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a rushing touchdown by teammate Alexander Mattison #25 (not in photo) in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco won, 34-26.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com