Kings' Terry to sit out rest of season

Sacramento, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Newly acquired guard Jason Terry will not play for the Sacramento Kings this season in order to rest an injured left knee, team general manager Pete D'Alessandro announced Saturday.

Terry, traded to the Kings along with forward Reggie Evans from the Brooklyn Nets during Thursday's deadline, has not played since Feb. 13 due to the injury. Brooklyn received shooting guard Marcus Thornton in the swap.

The 15-year veteran had been struggling in his lone season with the Nets, averaging a career-low 4.5 points in 35 games while shooting just 36.2 percent.

"I want to thank the Kings for their understanding during this process," said Terry. "Through my interactions with the front office and medical staff, it's clear that the organization cares about its players and has their best interest at heart. I'm confident that rehab presents the best opportunity to be ready for next season."

Terry, part of last summer's blockbuster trade with Boston that also landed Celtic greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in Brooklyn, is under contract through next season.