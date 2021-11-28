Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays agree to 5-year deal: reports

Kevin Gausman was an All-Star for the first time in 2021

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kevin Gausman is cashing in.

The right-handed pitcher agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Gausman joins a rotation that already includes Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu and could make Toronto a legitimate playoff contender during the 2022 season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 09: Kevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants looks on between pitches during Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The deal’s completion is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old was 14-16 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings with the San Francisco Giants last season. Additionally, Gausman averaged 10.6 SO/9, a career-high 145 ERA+ and a 3.00 FIP.

MARCUS SEMIEN, RANGERS AGREE TO 7-YEAR, $175 MILLION DEAL: REPORTS

Kevin Gausman #34 and Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after Gausman hit a pinch hit sacrifice walk-off RBI scoring Brandon Crawford #35 to defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in the bottom of the 11th inning at Oracle Park on September 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He was once a highly touted prospect in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization but as a part of the massive trade that sent him and Darren O’Day to the Atlanta Braves in 2018. The Cincinnati Reds would claim him off waivers in the middle of the 2019 season and he would later join the Giants in 2019.

He played in 12 games during the shortened 2020 season and earned his first All-Star appearance thanks to his work with the Giants in 2021.

FILE -San Francisco Giants stating pitcher Kevin Gausman works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday, Nov. 28,  2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

San Francisco was 107-55 in 2021, finishing with the best record in baseball. Toronto missed out on the playoffs with a 91-71 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com