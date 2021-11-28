Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays agree to 5-year deal: reports

Kevin Gausman is cashing in.

The right-handed pitcher agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Gausman joins a rotation that already includes Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu and could make Toronto a legitimate playoff contender during the 2022 season.

The deal’s completion is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old was 14-16 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings with the San Francisco Giants last season. Additionally, Gausman averaged 10.6 SO/9, a career-high 145 ERA+ and a 3.00 FIP.

He was once a highly touted prospect in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization but as a part of the massive trade that sent him and Darren O’Day to the Atlanta Braves in 2018. The Cincinnati Reds would claim him off waivers in the middle of the 2019 season and he would later join the Giants in 2019.

He played in 12 games during the shortened 2020 season and earned his first All-Star appearance thanks to his work with the Giants in 2021.

San Francisco was 107-55 in 2021, finishing with the best record in baseball. Toronto missed out on the playoffs with a 91-71 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.