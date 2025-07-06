Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Kevin Durant's trade to Rockets becomes historic 7-team deal reshaping NBA landscape

Suns receive Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, while Warriors land Alex Toohey in an unprecedented transaction

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Kevin Durant is heading to the Houston Rockets, but if you’re wondering why it took so long, it’s reportedly due to a historic, seven-team trade that shook up many rosters. 

It’s not just the Phoenix Suns and Rockets involved in the deal. The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are all involved in what is the NBA’s first-ever trade involving seven teams. 

Here is what each team is receiving in the deal, per ESPN:

Kevin Durant at suns intro conference

Owner Mat Ishbia, left, Kevin Durant and general manager James Jones of the Suns pose for a photo at a press conference at Footprint Center on Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

- Suns: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, second-round pick. 

- Rockets: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela

- Nets: two second-round picks

- Warriors: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack

- Hawks: second-round pick swap, David Roddy, cash considerations

- Lakers: Adou Thiero

- Timberwolves: Rocco Zikarsky, two second-round picks, cash considerations

Durant, though, is the obvious crux of this deal, as the Rockets get the 15-time All-Star on their starting five alongside a good group of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet. 

SOUTH SUDAN NATIVE KHAMAN MALUACH HAS TEARFUL REACTION AFTER ROCKETS SELECT HIM IN NBA DRAFT

However, Green and Brooks, two key pieces of a resugent Rockets team last season (52-30 record in a tough Western Conference), are heading to Phoenix in return. 

Kevin Durant stands on the basketball court

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant on the court during the playoff game against the Clippers, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

But Houston is now expected to be a contender in the West due to Durant’s arrival. The Rockets were a team searching for a true scorer, and the four-time scoring champion is someone who can provide that when healthy. 

Durant earned that 15th All-Star bid after averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the three-point line over 62 regular-season games. 

Durant will be 37 years old when his 18th NBA season begins later this year, but he has consistently shown to be a monster on the offensive end, who doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. 

Kevin Durant pats his chest

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during a game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The question is whether the Rockets can continue to compete with teams like the NBA Finals-winning Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers out in the West. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.