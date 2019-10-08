Kevin Durant: New York Knicks brand 'not as cool' as Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant ruffled the feathers of New York Knicks fans when he chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets over the team that plays at the basketball Mecca -- and he did it again Tuesday in a radio interview.

Durant appeared in an in-studio interview with Hot 97 FM's "Ebro in the Morning" in New York City and said the brand of the Knicks wasn’t as cool now as the Nets or some of the other teams in the NBA.

NBA'S HONG KONG, CHINA BALANCING ACT INCLUDES SILENCE FROM TYPICALLY OUTSPOKEN BASKETBALL CROWD

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don't remember the Knicks being good,” Durant said. “I've seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn't see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as, let's say, the Golden State Warriors, or even the Lakers or the Nets now.”

He added: “You know what I'm saying; the cool thing now is not the Knicks.”

NBA DRAFT BUST RESURFACES WITH NEW LOOK IN SERBIAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE

While the Knicks were reportedly interested in signing the lanky shooter, Durant said he didn’t consider playing for New York while he was making his big free-agent decision.

“I thought about it, yeah, just a thought. But I didn't really do any full analysis on the Knicks,” he said.

Durant announced his decision to join the Nets via social media and Kyrie Irving followed suit.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

However, Durant is unlikely to play in his first full season with Brooklyn as he recovers from a torn Achilles injury he suffered in the playoffs with the Warriors.