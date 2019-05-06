Kentucky Derby result leaves Maximum Security's owner 'in total disbelief'

The shocking decision to overturn Maximum Security’s win at the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday is set to be appealed Monday, said one of the horse’s co-owners, who added he was still in “disbelief" at the unprecedented ruling.

Gary West also told “Today” that Maximum Security will not be racing in the Preakness Stakes, which is set for May 18, after the horse's hopes for capturing a Triple Crown were dashed over the weekend.

“We were stunned, shocked, and in total disbelief,” West said. “The appeal has to be filed within 48 hours, so we’ll be filing that today.”

On Saturday, stewards spent 20 minutes going over video of the race from various perspectives before ultimately deciding to disqualify Maximum Security for impeding progress around the turn for the home stretch.

The stewards cited a section of the rules that called for disqualification if “a leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey.”

The stewards awarded 65-1 longshot Country House the victory. It was the first time in the race's 145-year history that “the horse who finished first in the Kentucky Derby was disqualified,” according to the race’s official Twitter account.

West said he was upset that chief steward Barbara Borden didn’t take any questions after making the ruling.

“I think the fact that the head steward would not take any questions shows complete lack of transparency and, optically, appears they know they made a bad decision and needed some time to put the best possible spin on their extremely questionable decision,” he told the New York Post on Sunday.

President Trump also appeared to be displeased with the outcome of the event, blaming it on “political correctness.”

"The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one," Trump tweeted. "It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby — not even close!"

The Preakness is set to take place May 18, followed by The Belmont Stakes on June 8.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.