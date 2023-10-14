Expand / Collapse search
Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State's surprise onside kick to start game backfires in worst way possible

Eastern Michigan took it right back for a touchdown

Ryan Morik
Published
Kent State wanted to gain immediate momentum in their game Saturday afternoon – however, they got anything but.

The Flashes were set to kick to Eastern Michigan, but to the Eagles' surprise, Kent State went for the onside kick instead.

It didn't work out, as Eastern Michigan's Kendric Nowling was able to recover it. And he gained possession of the ball standing up with room to run.

Samson Evans

Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans runs for a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, at Rynearson Field in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So, he took off, and instead of what Kent State thought was the worst-case scenario in simply just playing defense at their own 45-yard line, Nowling took it all the way to the house for a game-opening kick return for a touchdown.

That was the beginning of Kent State's 28-14 loss to the Eagles, as they fell to 1-6 on the season.

Kent State was held scoreless until the end of the third quarter. In their first nine drives, they punted five times, turned it over on downs twice and fumbled once. The other was the end of the first half. The Flashes also lost fumbles on two of their three final drives as they tried to come back.

It was an ugly game in ugly weather overall, as both teams combined for 18 punts. Kent State actually outgained EMU, 343-218, but they were unable to fight back from their attempt at immediate satisfaction.

Eastern Michigan celebrates

The Eastern Michigan Eagles break through their concrete wall to take the field for the Kent State Golden Flashes game on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, at Rynearson Field. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After their fourth consecutive loss, Kent State will host Buffalo next week. Saturday was Eastern Michigan's second-straight win, and they will head to Northern Illinois next week.