The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly extended forward Kawhi Leonard for a massive $153 million over the next three seasons, per multiple reports.

The Clippers later announced the deal on Wednesday, though terms of Leonard’s extension were not disclosed.

Leonard is owed $48.8 million for the 2024-25 NBA season, which is the final year of his four-year, $176.3 million extension he signed in 2021 with the Clippers.

The pay structure for this extension, according to ESPN, will give Leonard a whopping $52 million in its first year and an estimated $50 million per season in the remaining two years.

This is just one extension the Clippers could shell out, as fellow All-Star Paul George is also reportedly in contract talks with them. ESPN adds the team wants George onboard long-term as well as Leonard.

With one done, the other could soon follow.

Leonard has been averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, while shooting a highly efficient 51.6% from the field, including 43% from three-point territory. The Clippers got off to a slow start, but the likes of Leonard, George, James Harden and others on the roster kicked things back in gear, winning 20 of their last 26 games.

The Clippers now own the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and could get higher if their production continues to move in this direction.

The 32-year-old Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, making him a cornerstone piece for any franchise that has him on the roster. He’s enjoyed his time with the Clippers since joining them for the 2019-2020 campaign.

While he had to miss the 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear, Leonard has averaged 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists since joining the Clippers.

Health is the main concern with Leonard moving forward, as there’s no shortage of production when he’s on the floor. As ESPN points out, Leonard has played in 27 straight games to open the season, which is the most he’s had since 2016-2017 with the San Antonio Spurs.

The two-time NBA champion is hoping to get another ring with his third different franchise, and the Clippers will be sure to lock in talent around him to help that cause now and into the future.