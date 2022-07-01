Kareem Hunt, who previously assaulted a woman on video, calls Deshaun Watson situation ‘stressful’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt finds the uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson’s playing status to be trying for the organization, specifically the coaching staff, who is having to adjust on the fly.

In comments made to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt addressed Watson’s legal situation, stating: "…It’s definitely stressful for them. It’s tough because they’re trying to figure out what pieces they’ve got for the season and what plays they want to put it. You know, there’s different plays for Deshaun and (backup) Jacoby (Brissett), different playbook, different things we can do at quarterback."

Watson’s lawyer, NFL and NFLPA representatives and a jointly appointed disciplinary officer spent the last three days meeting to determine disciplinary action for Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct that occurred while he was a member of the Houston Texans.

Hunt is more qualified than most to comment on the situation. He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in the midst of his second NFL season after video surfaced of him assaulting a woman by kicking her.

The victim never took the case to court and Hunt was never charged with a crime, but the league suspended him for eight games before he eventually signed with Cleveland.

Cleveland’s running back and Watson have discussed the QB situation, though Hunt has not offered many details. "Yeah, we talked a little bit, for sure," Hunt told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I’m going to keep it between us, but, yeah. It’s a lot, so I just wish him the best, tell him to keep his head up and hopefully things work out."

As Watson, Hunt and the Browns await an outcome, the players have no choice but to keep grinding. "I mean, I really don’t know too much about the whole situation," Hunt said. "If he misses it, it’s a next-man-up mentality. I’m going to be ready to play, and I know the rest of the team is still going to be ready to play."

He later added: "We do (talk about Watson’s situation), but we’re more worried about ourselves. It’s a business, man, that’s the biggest thing. You’ve got to worry about yourself, because if you don’t you could not be here."

Cleveland Browns training begins July 27.