NFL considering indefinite suspension, minimum 1-year ban, for Browns' Deshaun Watson: report

Leading up to a meeting between Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, the NFLPA, and NFL lead disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson scheduled for Tuesday, a source with USA Today revealed that the League is preparing to recommend an indefinite suspension of up to a year for Watson as he deals with ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Though two grand juries in Texas decided not to file criminal charges against Watson in May, the NFL remained pursuant to investigating the allegations and issuing discipline exclusive of the juries’ respective decisions.

On Monday, a day before the hearing, a new lawsuit emerged aimed at Watson and the Houston Texans.

The new details clearly defined Watson’s behavior as criminal and "predatory" for selectively booking massage therapists, with whom he’d frequently request sexual favors and indecent exposure before some women.

The lawsuit stated that Watson’s behavior gradually worsened with every appointment. He tallied 66 appointments between 2019-2021.

Also alleged in the new litigation is the Houston Texans’ apparent knowledge of the allegations at the time. The team’s involvement reportedly stemmed from their connection to a Houston hotel where Watson hosted some inappropriate sessions and for supplying Watson with an NDA after one woman threatened to go public with seemingly incriminating Instagram DMs.

On June 21, Tony Buzbee — who represented 24 women alleging sexual misconduct and abuse against the 26-year-old QB —announced that 20 victims settled with Watson.

Four civil lawsuits remained, one of them being the case submitted by Ashley Solis, the first woman to file litigation against Watson and one of the few to go public with her name.

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns on March 18 and signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract.