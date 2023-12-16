Expand / Collapse search
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after breaking hip in a fall, rep says

Abdul-Jabbar is 76

Ryan Morik
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized on Friday night after breaking his hip, according to his representative.

The NBA legend was attending a concert in Los Angeles when he suffered a scary fall, resulting in the injury.

His representative, Deborah Morales, told multiple outlets that he whad been taken to a hospital.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Inglewood, California.  (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

It's unknown what concert Abdul-Jabbar attended, but Morales said he would be undergoing surgery.

Morales added that the Hall of Famer was "deeply appreciative" of the help he received from the Los Angeles Fire Department and the "amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of [him]."

Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks to the media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks to the media during a press conference before the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 9, 2023, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.  (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

He won six MVP Awards, the most by any player, during his illustrious career. He also won six NBA titles, was a 19-time All-Star, and a 10-time All-NBA First Team nod.

His No. 33 is retired by both the Bucks and Lakers, and he also won three NCAA titles at UCLA. He was the first overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar waving

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is introduced before the Dallas Mavericks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the 2023 NBA Global Games Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on October 7, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. (Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

In his career, he averaged 24.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. His 38,387 points now rank second all-time, as LeBron James surpassed him last season.