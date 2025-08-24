Kansas State star Avery Johnson's family get into brawl outside Ireland stadium, issue apology

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson’s family released a statement apologizing for their role in a brawl following the team’s loss against Iowa State on Saturday.

Johnson was 21-of-30 with 273 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 21 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. He had a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley with 6:25 left in the game but the Wildcats failed to get the ball back after the score.

Iowa State won the game, 24-21.

As the game ended, a video on social media appeared to show Johnson’s father and brother getting into a fistfight with other fans in Dublin. The game was played in Ireland as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Mark and Anthony Johnson said that "bickering" turned into a brawl.

"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland," the Johnson family said in a statement, via On3 Sports. "Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.

"We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies."

Johnson and the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter. Iowa State scored on the subsequent drive.

He’s in his third season as the Wildcats’ quarterback. Last season, he had 2,712 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. He also had 605 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.