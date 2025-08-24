Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State star Avery Johnson's family get into brawl outside Ireland stadium, issue apology

Johnson had two touchdowns in the close loss to Iowa State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Urban Meyer on Harbaugh, CFB playoffs, Belichick, Jeremiah Smith | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer on Harbaugh, CFB playoffs, Belichick, Jeremiah Smith | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines sign stealing scandal, changes to the CFB playoff selection process, Julian Sayin earning the Ohio State starting QB job, Bill Belichick’s chances to contend with ...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson’s family released a statement apologizing for their role in a brawl following the team’s loss against Iowa State on Saturday.

Johnson was 21-of-30 with 273 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 21 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. He had a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley with 6:25 left in the game but the Wildcats failed to get the ball back after the score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Avery Johnson vs Iowa State

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. (Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images)

Iowa State won the game, 24-21.

As the game ended, a video on social media appeared to show Johnson’s father and brother getting into a fistfight with other fans in Dublin. The game was played in Ireland as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Mark and Anthony Johnson said that "bickering" turned into a brawl.

DEION SANDERS SETS STRICT CLASSROOM DRESS CODE FOR COLORADO FOOTBALL PLAYERS AHEAD OF 2025 SEASON

Avery Johnson throws a pass

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson throws a pass during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. (Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images)

"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland," the Johnson family said in a statement, via On3 Sports. "Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.

"We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies."

Johnson and the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter. Iowa State scored on the subsequent drive.

Avery Johnson celebrates

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson scores a touchdown during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. (Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s in his third season as the Wildcats’ quarterback. Last season, he had 2,712 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. He also had 605 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue