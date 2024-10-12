Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer reacts after Alabama narrowly avoids second straight SEC upset: 'Proud of these guys'

The Crimson Tide were upset by Vanderbilt last week

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
How will Kalen DeBoer handle being Alabama’s next head coach? | The Herd Video

How will Kalen DeBoer handle being Alabama’s next head coach? | The Herd

Kalen DeBoer will be the next head coach of Alabama, succeeding Nick Saban. Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt discuss the expectations on DeBoer, and how he’ll handle stepping into one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

The South Carolina Gamecocks gave No. 7 Alabama all it could handle Saturday in Tuscaloosa. 

While Alabama entered the matchup of Southeastern Conference foes as the overwhelming favorite, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer soon realized the odds were not necessarily in his team's favor.

However, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw a late interception to seal Alabama's 27-25 win and helped the Crimson Tide avoid a second consecutive defeat to an SEC opponent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kalen DeBoer walks off the football field

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oct. 12, 2024. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. (Gary Cosby Jr./Imagn Images)

"There’s just so many times — we talk about finding a way to win," DeBoer told reporters after the hard-fought game. "The ball wasn’t bouncing our way, but when we find a way to win when your back is against the wall like it was, even on the last drive there, I’m proud of these guys."

OSU WR JEREMIAH SMITH SAYS HE AND ALABAMA'S RYAN WILLIAMS ARE BEST WRS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

One of the unfavorable bounces DeBoer may have been referring to happened when Alabama botched an onside kick. The mishap allowed the Gamecocks to recover the ball, giving the underdogs an opportunity to complete what would have been a monumental upset.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver scores a touchdown

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard walks into the end zone after a reception during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oct 12, 2024. (Butch Dill-Imagn Images)

Sellers hit Nyck Harbor for a 31-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left, but the Gamecocks failed to convert on their two-point attempt. 

The interception from Sellers was the result of a desperate heave toward the end zone with 13 seconds remaining. Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson intercepted the pass to effectively end the game.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and then hit Germie Bernard for a late 34-yard score to help the Crimson Tide survive the scare.

Alabama fans react during a game

Alabama Crimson Tide fans react to the close score during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oct. 12, 2024. (Will McLelland/Imagn Images)

Last week, the Vanderbilt Commodores recorded arguably the biggest win in program history by upsetting Alabama, 40-35. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Crimson Tide entered the Week 6 contest as the top-ranked team in the nation. Alabama made the leap to the No. 1 spot after holding off a furious comeback by the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 28.

Alabama will travel to Knoxville next week for a matchup with Tennessee, the Crimson Tide's fourth consecutive SEC opponent. The Volunteers entered this week as the eighth-ranked team in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.