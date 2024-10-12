Kalen DeBoer reacts after Alabama narrowly avoids second straight SEC upset: 'Proud of these guys'

The South Carolina Gamecocks gave No. 7 Alabama all it could handle Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

While Alabama entered the matchup of Southeastern Conference foes as the overwhelming favorite, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer soon realized the odds were not necessarily in his team's favor.

However, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw a late interception to seal Alabama's 27-25 win and helped the Crimson Tide avoid a second consecutive defeat to an SEC opponent.

"There’s just so many times — we talk about finding a way to win," DeBoer told reporters after the hard-fought game. "The ball wasn’t bouncing our way, but when we find a way to win when your back is against the wall like it was, even on the last drive there, I’m proud of these guys."

One of the unfavorable bounces DeBoer may have been referring to happened when Alabama botched an onside kick. The mishap allowed the Gamecocks to recover the ball, giving the underdogs an opportunity to complete what would have been a monumental upset.

Sellers hit Nyck Harbor for a 31-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left, but the Gamecocks failed to convert on their two-point attempt.

The interception from Sellers was the result of a desperate heave toward the end zone with 13 seconds remaining. Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson intercepted the pass to effectively end the game.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and then hit Germie Bernard for a late 34-yard score to help the Crimson Tide survive the scare.

Last week, the Vanderbilt Commodores recorded arguably the biggest win in program history by upsetting Alabama, 40-35.

The Crimson Tide entered the Week 6 contest as the top-ranked team in the nation. Alabama made the leap to the No. 1 spot after holding off a furious comeback by the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 28.

Alabama will travel to Knoxville next week for a matchup with Tennessee, the Crimson Tide's fourth consecutive SEC opponent. The Volunteers entered this week as the eighth-ranked team in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

