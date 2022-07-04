Justin Thomas throws shade at LIV Golf competitors over Ryder Cup remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Thomas appeared to shade LIV Golf competitors Talor Gooch and Patrick Reed on Monday with remarks about the JP McManus Pro-Am feeling close to a Ryder Cup.

The JP McManus Pro-Am is taking place ahead of The Open Championship, the final golf major of the season, which will occur later this month. It’s also being held at Adare Manor in Ireland, which will also be the venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m just blown away by what today is and what this weekend and week has been. It’s going to be impeccable. The golf course is beautiful, it seems like it’s great for spectators," Thomas said, via The Golf Channel. "I mean, it feels pretty close to a Ryder Cup today."

While on the surface Thomas’ remarks could seem pretty benign, it appeared he was poking fun at Gooch, who made similar comments about LIV Golf’s first U.S. tournament at Pumpkin Ride over the weekend.

EX-ESPN STAR BOB LEY ON LIV GOLF CRITICISM: SHOULD THE SAME 'OUTRAGE' BE EXTENDED TO THE NBA?

Gooch compared the atmosphere at the LIV Golf event to a Ryder Cup and a Presidents Cup, though he’s appeared in neither tournament.

"I haven't played a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, but I can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference," he said Saturday. "This was as cool as it gets. We've been saying it all week. The energy is just different, it's awesome."

Gooch, Reed and their Four Aces squad won the team part of the tournament.

Reed added: "Just seeing how electric and how pumped up all the guys were getting. It felt like I was playing a team event back in Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups and events like that where everyone is just all in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Braden Grace pulled out the win at the Oregon event.