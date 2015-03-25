Judge orders Dodgers to release details of deal struck with ex-owner Frank McCourt

A judge has ruled that Los Angeles Dodgers ownership has to reveal details about its financial arrangements with former owner Frank McCourt.

Michael Sitrick, a spokesman for current owners, Guggenheim Baseball Management, said the judge on Wednesday denied the team's request to seal a summary of the deal with McCourt.

He added there are no plans for appeal. The document could be made public later this month.

The team was sold last year for $2 billion. As part of the deal, Guggenheim and McCourt will share profits from a joint venture.

The ruling is part of a divorce case in which McCourt's ex-wife wants a $131 million settlement thrown out because she believes she was misled about the team's value.

McCourt's attorney declined comment.