Josh Jacobs says Packers, Eagles were told not to wear green in Brazil due to 'gangs'

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play in Brazil Sept. 6 in the second NFL game of the season, but their fans will have to be careful with their wardrobes, according to new Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

"The part of Brazil that we're going to, you can't even wear green. They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff," Jacobs revealed on Chris Long's podcast.

Green is the primary color for both teams.

Maybe gangs aren't the real issue.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena. The Corinthians' archrival is the Palmeiras, who wear green, and the team has unwritten rules about wearing green inside the stadium. Signs throughout the stadium say the color is "forbidden."

Jacobs said he was told to pack black and white, which should be no issue for him as a former Raider.

But Jacobs said the teams aren't exactly staying in the nicest part of Brazil, so it may be best to stay neutral anyway.

"[The NFL] said, 'We're not going to Rio.' They was like, 'Man, it's one of them places where they probably won't even let us leave the hotels,'" Jacobs added.

"I was looking forward to it. This was about to be a fun week. They're like, ‘Nah, it’s not going to be like that."

The Packers do have alternate jerseys and helmets without green with their old-time Michigan-looking uniforms.

While the Eagles have a black alternate jersey, they do not have a non-green helmet.

Who knows whether this is just a miscommunication, but it's safe to say Jacobs will probably err on the side of caution.

