Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs says Packers, Eagles were told not to wear green in Brazil due to 'gangs'

There may be some confusion about the 'green' issue

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play in Brazil Sept. 6 in the second NFL game of the season, but their fans will have to be careful with their wardrobes, according to new Packers running back Josh Jacobs. 

"The part of Brazil that we're going to, you can't even wear green. They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff," Jacobs revealed on Chris Long's podcast.

Green is the primary color for both teams.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs (8) of the Las Vegas Raiders runs the ball against Jaire Alexander (23) of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Maybe gangs aren't the real issue.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena. The Corinthians' archrival is the Palmeiras, who wear green, and the team has unwritten rules about wearing green inside the stadium. Signs throughout the stadium say the color is "forbidden."

Jacobs said he was told to pack black and white, which should be no issue for him as a former Raider.

But Jacobs said the teams aren't exactly staying in the nicest part of Brazil, so it may be best to stay neutral anyway.

Corinthians Arena

Arena Corinthians during a match between Corinthians and Flamengo during Brasileirao 2021 Aug. 1, 2021, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

"[The NFL] said, 'We're not going to Rio.' They was like, 'Man, it's one of them places where they probably won't even let us leave the hotels,'" Jacobs added.

"I was looking forward to it. This was about to be a fun week. They're like, ‘Nah, it’s not going to be like that."

The Packers do have alternate jerseys and helmets without green with their old-time Michigan-looking uniforms. 

While the Eagles have a black alternate jersey, they do not have a non-green helmet.

Josh Jacobs vs Giants

Running back Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders as the American national anthem is performed before a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Who knows whether this is just a miscommunication, but it's safe to say Jacobs will probably err on the side of caution.

