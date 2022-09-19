Josh Gordon gets latest NFL opportunity as Titans elevate him from practice squad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wide receiver Josh Gordon finds his latest opportunity in the NFL on Monday Night Football, as the Tennessee Titans elevated him off their practice squad to face the Buffalo Bills.

The 31-year-old Gordon has had a storied, up-and-down NFL career, as off-field struggles with substance abuse didn’t allow him to reach the superstardom he seemed destined for. But now with the Titans, Gordon is looking to make the best of his latest chance to reach that.

"Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been," Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, told NFL Network.

Gordon most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason, but after being part of final cuts, the Titans signed him to their practice squad.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in September 2021 and the Chiefs signed him, where he appeared in 12 games and caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

In 2013, Gordon was a first-team All-Pro and earned a spot at the Pro Bowl after tallying 1,646 yards on 87 passes with nine touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. However, the Browns and the NFL suspended him 11 games during the 2014 season and didn’t play at all in the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon would get another shot in 2017 when the NFL reinstated him, and he went back to the Browns where he played five games. He caught 18 passes for 335 yards with a touchdown.

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks also gave Gordon a shot in the 2018 and 2019 seasons respectively, but he was suspended yet again in 2019 for his sixth violation to the policy. Then, he failed to meet requirements for reinstatement in 2020 before getting another shot with the Chiefs last season.

Gordon may not get that many opportunities on the field Monday night, though, as receivers Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Phillips are all healthy. Phillips was questionable entering Monday.