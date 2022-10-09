Josh Allen's ridiculous stat line leads to blowout win over Steelers

Josh Allen’s 98-yard touchdown throw to Gabriel Davis kick-started an offensive onslaught, and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) blew out the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4), 38-3, Sunday.

It was an inauspicious start for the Bills when they muffed the opening kickoff from the Steelers that put them at their own 2-yard line. But Davis busted through the defense, and Allen dropped a strike that sent him down the field for six points on a third-and-10 play

While Pittsburgh drove 50 yards in 12 plays for a field goal on its first possession, it was the only offense it would get the rest of the way. The Bills’ defense kept putting the ball in Allen’s hands, and he wasn’t wasting his chances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen threw for four touchdowns and 424 yards, completing 20 of 31 passes. He was also tied for the team high in rushing yards with 42 on five attempts.

Allen’s first touchdown to Davis wasn’t the only deep connection in this one. Davis also caught a 62-yard touchdown pass, leaning into Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and hauling it in with one hand in the end zone.

Davis had just three catches for a game-high 171 yards with his two scores.

Stefon Diggs, Allen’s favorite target, also found the end zone on a day he covered 102 yards on eight catches. His longest catch was for 41 yards.

COLE BEASLEY RETIRES TWO WEEKS AFTER SIGNING WITH BUCCANEERS

Khalil Shakir caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, the first of his career, from Allen in the second quarter after Davis scored his second and Diggs got into the end zone. Shakir finished with 75 yards on three receptions.

Another first came for running back James Cook, who found the end zone in the fourth quarter. After seeing limited time the first four weeks, the Georgia product got his first career score.

On the other sideline, Kenny Pickett’s first career start didn’t go the way he had hoped. While he threw for 327 yards on 34-for-52 passing, he didn’t have a touchdown and threw an interception, his fourth in a game and a half.

Running back Najee Harris was stopped in his tracks, taking 11 carries for just 20 yards.

GIANTS HOST ODELL BECKHAM JR. FOR FREE AGENT VISIT: REPORT

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens led Pittsburgh with 83 yards on six catches, while Diontae Johnson had 60 yards on five catches.

Allen and the Bills will look for more offensive success next week when they face the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since their wild divisional round game in the playoffs last year that advanced the Chiefs to the AFC Championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers will return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.