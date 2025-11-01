Jordon Hudson pokes fun at her 'costume' in social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, poked fun at herself with her Halloween costume over the weekend.

Hudson posted a selfie on her Instagram on Saturday. There was not much of a smile or a smirk in her photo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The costume I never seem to be able to take off," she captioned the picture.

It was much different from last year’s Halloween when Hudson and Belichick pulled off a couple’s costume. Hudson dressed as a mermaid and Belichick was styled as a fisherman.

Oh, how times have changed. The latter photo occurred before Belichick decided to take the Tar Heels’ job before the 2024 season was finished. The decision kicked off a whirlwind few months that put the spotlight on his relationship with Hudson.

SMU STUNS NO 10 MIAMI IN OVERTIME AFTER QUARTERBACK CARSON BECK THROWS GOAL-LINE INTERCEPTION

The drama exploded during Belichick’s interview on CBS when Hudson shut down a seemingly innocuous question about how they met. Since then, they’ve been the butt of jokes and a lot of speculation has swirled about whether she’s been a distraction on the program.

Tar Heels players denied that Hudson has caused any turmoil on the football field or in the locker room. And as North Carolina has had a tough year, she has been seen at plenty of home games supporting her boyfriend and the team.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

North Carolina defeated Syracuse on Friday night, notching Belichick’s first ACC win. The Tar Heels are 3-5 this season.