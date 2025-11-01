Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson pokes fun at her 'costume' in social media post

Hudson and Bill Belichick have been in the national spotlight all year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, poked fun at herself with her Halloween costume over the weekend.

Hudson posted a selfie on her Instagram on Saturday. There was not much of a smile or a smirk in her photo.

Jordon Hudson in the mirror

Jordon Hudson took a mirror selfie on Nov. 1, 2025. (Instagram)

"The costume I never seem to be able to take off," she captioned the picture.

It was much different from last year’s Halloween when Hudson and Belichick pulled off a couple’s costume. Hudson dressed as a mermaid and Belichick was styled as a fisherman.

Oh, how times have changed. The latter photo occurred before Belichick decided to take the Tar Heels’ job before the 2024 season was finished. The decision kicked off a whirlwind few months that put the spotlight on his relationship with Hudson.

Jordon Hudson looks on as UNC takes on California

Jordon Hudson stands on the sidelines as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium on Oct. 17, 2025.  (Eakin Howard/Imagn Images)

The drama exploded during Belichick’s interview on CBS when Hudson shut down a seemingly innocuous question about how they met. Since then, they’ve been the butt of jokes and a lot of speculation has swirled about whether she’s been a distraction on the program.

Tar Heels players denied that Hudson has caused any turmoil on the football field or in the locker room. And as North Carolina has had a tough year, she has been seen at plenty of home games supporting her boyfriend and the team.

Jordon Hudson walks on field before game

Jordon Hudson walks across the North Carolina Tar Heels sideline prior to a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

North Carolina defeated Syracuse on Friday night, notching Belichick’s first ACC win. The Tar Heels are 3-5 this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

