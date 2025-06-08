Jordan Love 'excited' to face Aaron Rodgers when Packers meet Steelers, hopes to exchange jerseys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Aaron Rodgers officially signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s set for some pretty fun reunions on the 2025 schedule.

Not only will he be facing his former New York Jets teammates in a Week 1 battle, but the Steelers will also be hosting the team Rodgers won four league MVP trophies with over his future Hall of Fame career.

And Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers successor, Jordan Love, can’t wait for the "Sunday Night Football" reunion.

The Packers and Steelers will square off on Oct. 26 at Acrisure Stadium in the primetime slot, and Love told Channel 3000 during his round of golf at the American Family Insurance Championship on Friday how much he’s looking forward to it.

"It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be awesome. I’m excited for it," Love said. "I can’t wait to be on different sides, meeting up, and I know we’ll talk pregame, things like that. And hopefully we can exchange jerseys after."

Love was taken 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, which shocked some considering Rodgers was showing no signs of slowing down under center.

Well, it seems to light an extra fire in his belly, as Rodgers went on to win back-to-back MVP awards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons while Love learned behind him as his backup. But in 2022, Rodgers saw his final season with the Packers after an 8-9 record, and Green Bay made it clear who was next up.

Love took all the lessons he learned from Rodgers and cemented himself as the team’s quarterback of the future, going 9-8 with 4,159 yards passing with 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in his third NFL season (first as the team’s starter).

The Packers signed Love to an extension before the 2024 season, and though he dealt with an early injury, he went 9-6 over his 15 games to lead his team to the playoffs as Green Bay went 11-6.

While Love is looking to keep stacking up playoff seasons, he was tapped into Rodgers’ offseason journey this year, saying he wasn’t "too surprised" to see him choose Pittsburgh.

"I was excited for him, that he was obviously coming back and going to be playing. There were also some rumors that he might be done, so just knowing he’s going to keep playing, that’s pretty awesome."

Love reiterated what he’s said in the past about Rodgers, that he was a good mentor while they were teammates despite Green Bay drafting Rodgers’ successor.

After all, Rodgers went through it himself when he was drafted as Brett Favre’s replacement.

"I appreciate definitely the way A-Rod handled being in that situation, and I think a big part of it – which he told me – was he knew how it was for him being in that same position and the things that he went through and the way the situation might’ve been handled [differently]. I think perspective was: ‘I’m trying to go about this a little bit differently,’ which I think was awesome," Love explained.

"In my time with A-Rod, we had a great relationship. It was awesome being in the same room with him, being able to learn."

