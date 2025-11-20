Expand / Collapse search
Dancing With the Stars

Jordan Chiles explains 'perfect 10' comments on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Jordan Chiles clarifies her 'Dancing With The Stars' perfect score comments, explaining she meant a 40 in gymnastics terms rather than her previous UCLA perfect 10s.

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Jordan Chiles made a statement addressing her recent comments that were questioned on social media, related to her "Dancing With The Stars" appearance. 

"For everyone wondering what I meant about a perfect score, I meant a perfect 40 in gymnastics terms! Yes I’ve gotten a perfect score on an event, but not on every event all at the same time," Chiles wrote.  

"If you think about it each judge gives a 10 for perfection, which is the same as a 10 on an event, so if there are 3-4 judges, and they all give 10, then it’s a perfect score, same as if I get 10s on each event at the same time it’s a perfect score lol- sorry for the confusion everyone!! But truly love each and everyone — it’s crazy to say that I am in the FINALE of [Dancing With The Stars]."

Jordan Chiles with her medals

Jordan Chiles of United States celebrates with her medals.  (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

Chiles' original comments came in an interview with People, when she said "That's my first perfect score in anything," regarding the 30/30 score in her routine with Ezra Sosa received on Nov. 18. 

However, fans questioned why she said this despite the fact that she's earned several perfect scores of 10 for her college team, UCLA. Chiles has earned a total of three perfect 10s, two in floor exercise and one in uneven bars, already in her collegiate career at UCLA

The ballroom is turning purple this week as "Dancing with the Stars" pays tribute to one of music's most legendary icons, Prince.

The ballroom is turning purple this week as "Dancing with the Stars" pays tribute to one of music's most legendary icons, Prince. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

But Chiles suggests that, by her standards, a perfect score is a 40, not a 10. 

On March 10, 2026, Chiles's UCLA team will face off against Stanford and Romanian rival Ana Barbosu. 

Ana Maris Barbosu and Jordan Chiles

Ana Maris Barbosu and Jordan Chiles in a split photo. (Getty Images)

But before that, Chiles will be looking to win it all in the "Dancing With The Stars" finale next week. 

