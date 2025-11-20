Jordan Chiles explains 'perfect 10' comments on 'Dancing with the Stars'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordan Chiles made a statement addressing her recent comments that were questioned on social media, related to her "Dancing With The Stars" appearance.

"For everyone wondering what I meant about a perfect score, I meant a perfect 40 in gymnastics terms! Yes I’ve gotten a perfect score on an event, but not on every event all at the same time," Chiles wrote.

"If you think about it each judge gives a 10 for perfection, which is the same as a 10 on an event, so if there are 3-4 judges, and they all give 10, then it’s a perfect score, same as if I get 10s on each event at the same time it’s a perfect score lol- sorry for the confusion everyone!! But truly love each and everyone — it’s crazy to say that I am in the FINALE of [Dancing With The Stars]."

Chiles' original comments came in an interview with People, when she said "That's my first perfect score in anything," regarding the 30/30 score in her routine with Ezra Sosa received on Nov. 18.

However, fans questioned why she said this despite the fact that she's earned several perfect scores of 10 for her college team, UCLA. Chiles has earned a total of three perfect 10s, two in floor exercise and one in uneven bars, already in her collegiate career at UCLA.

But Chiles suggests that, by her standards, a perfect score is a 40, not a 10.

On March 10, 2026, Chiles's UCLA team will face off against Stanford and Romanian rival Ana Barbosu.

But before that, Chiles will be looking to win it all in the "Dancing With The Stars" finale next week.