New Orleans Saints
Jon Gruden helping Derek Carr get settled in Saints offense: report

Carr joined the Saints in the offseason after nine years with the Raiders

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jon Gruden reportedly resurfaced with an NFL team last week more than a year after the backlash from an email leak forced him to step down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden is helping Derek Carr get familiar with the Saints’ offense under head coach Dennis Allen, who served under the former head coach while the two were with Las Vegas, according to NOLA.com.

Jon Gruden runs

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden runs off the field for halftime during the Chicago Bears game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Raiders ran a West Coast offense when Gruden was the head coach. Carr has some familiarity with it as the Saints run a similar offense.

"It's a new system, new words, [but] a lot of similarities to things that I grew up on and believe in," Carr told NOLA.com. "It's still a learning curve, but not as big of a curve as it could be in a different system or a different offense."

Jon Gruden and Derek Carr

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Raiders talks with quarterback Derek Carr during the Miami Dolphins game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas released Carr at the beginning of the offseason. He was a second-round draft pick in 2014 and spent nine seasons with the organization. He tallied 35,222 passing yards with 217 touchdowns in that span. He’s been to the Pro Bowl four times.

The Saints’ offense was stagnant last season. They finished 19th in yards gained and 22nd in points scored.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders after the racist and misogynistic emails surfaced in 2021. He said in August he was "ashamed" of them.

Derek Carr and the Raiders in Oakland

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Raiders talks to quarterback Derek Carr before the Jacksonville Jaguars game at RingCentral Coliseum on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, California. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

"I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful," Gruden said at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years, I got three great boys, I still love football, I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot."

