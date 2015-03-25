Johnson wins pole for 2nd time this season at Pocono; goes for season sweet

There was no bumping Jimmie Johnson this week.

Johnson set a track record with a lap of 180.654 mph to win the pole Friday at Pocono Raceway. Johnson seemed poised to win the pole last week at Indianapolis until Ryan Newman topped him on the last qualifying attempt of the day.

Johnson would not be denied at Pocono. He's now in position to go for the season sweep at Pocono, where he won from the pole in June.

Kyle Busch was third and Carl Edwards third. Newman, last week's race winner at the Brickyard, starts fourth. Kurt Busch is fifth.

Johnson has four wins this season and leads the points standings as he chases his sixth championship.