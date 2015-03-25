Johnson ties NBA record as Nets crush Sixers

Brooklyn, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Joe Johnson had a third quarter to remember, scoring 29 of his 37 points in the frame, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 130-94 drubbing over the Philadelphia 76ers from Barclays Center.

Andray Blatche and Paul Pierce scored 20 and 14 off the bench, respectively, while Deron Williams and Alan Anderson added 13 apiece. Williams also had 13 assists in the win.

James Anderson scored 17 points off the bench and Thaddeus Young added 14 for Philadelphia, which lost its seventh straight overall and 11th consecutive on the road.

Brooklyn came roaring out of the gate in the third courtesy of a 17-3 burst capped with a Johnson three that ran the lead to 75-51. Johnson spearheaded the run with 11 points and was just getting started.

The University of Arkansas product buried 8-of-10 from beyond the arc in leading the Nets to a 100-73 advantage heading to the fourth. Johnson's eight 3-pointers tied former Milwaukee Bucks sniper Michael Redd for most in a quarter. Redd accomplished the feat on Feb. 20, 2002.

Johnson capped his third quarter scoring, along with Brooklyn's, with an off- balance three from the far corner and converted the four-point play with a free throw following a foul on James Anderson.

Johnson didn't play in the fourth quarter as the Nets cruised.

Brooklyn outscored Philadelphia 42-25 in the third and 30-21 in the fourth.

The Nets jumped out to a 32-22 lead after the first quarter and led by 10, 58-48, at the break.

Game Notes

Johnson finished 10-for-14 from beyond the arc, the most 3-pointers made in an NBA game this season ... Brook Lopez missed his second straight game with an ankle injury ... Mirza Teletovic scored 11 points in his first career NBA start for Brooklyn ... The Sixers fell to 1-10 without Michael Carter-Williams in the lineup ... Brooklyn hosts Washington on Wednesday before heading to Philadelphia for the Sixers' next game on Friday.