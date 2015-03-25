Johnson, Robinson lead Silver Stars to 77-56 win over Storm for 1st win in Seattle in 6 years

Shenise Johnson scored 15 points, Danielle Robinson had 14 points and eight assists, and the San Antonio Silver Stars earned their first win in Seattle in six years, defeating the Storm 77-56 Friday night.

Jia Perkins added 13 points for San Antonio (8-14), which had lost 10 straight in Seattle since a win on July 29, 2007.

The teams will play again in Seattle on Sunday night when San Antonio can close within one-half game of the Storm for fourth place in the Western Conference.

Shekinna Stricklen scored 16 and Tina Thompson 12 to lead Seattle (9-12), which had won three of four as it closed in on Phoenix for third place. The Storm dropped to 4-5 at home.