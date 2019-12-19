Johnny Manziel not good enough to play in XFL, commissioner says

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s hopes of playing in the XFL were shot down Wednesday.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck was asked about Manziel's and former NFL running back Trent Richardson’s playing statuses for the rebooted league’s first season in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

“I would argue that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest with you,” Luck told the newspaper. “Johnny has his own history, and we have coaches from the CFL [Canadian Football League] who have seen him close up.

“I watched Trent when he was with the Colts, and I watched him when he was with the AAF. He was in the draft pool. Coaches and scouts looked at him and didn’t think he was going to help their team. I think the guys we have on our teams are the best 560 that aren’t playing in the National Football League.”

Manziel, who was a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, has bounced around professional football since his release from Cleveland. He’s appeared in the CFL and the Alliance of American Football.

Manziel getting a shot at the XFL appeared to be slim anyway. XFL founder Vince McMahon had originally said that no one with a criminal past would be allowed to play.

Richardson was a former first-round pick of the Browns as well. He last played in the NFL in 2014 for the Indianapolis Colts. He also appeared in the Alliance of American Football before the league abruptly folded.