Johnny Manziel, Jose Canseco's daughter break up after less than 1 year of dating: report

After less than a year of dating, Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco appear to be going their separate ways.

The Heisman Trophy winner and Canseco, the daughter of former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco, were linked last year and made their relationship official in April.

However, TMZ Sports reports the two have broken up.

Both have scrubbed mentions of each other from their Instagram accounts and no longer follow each other.

The two took a vacation less than a month ago in Aspen, where Canseco shared yet another PDA post.

Canseco used to date rapper and former college baseball player mike., formerly known as Mike Stud, who was teammates with Marcus Stroman at Duke. Manziel and mike. used to be good friends, but it's unknown what their relationship is like now.

Canseco, a former Victoria's Secret model, was once romantically linked to Logan Paul.

The news of their breakup circulated on the same day they were both scheduled to appear at Travis Scott's celebrity softball game in Houston.

Manziel was the 22nd pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, where he gained his "Johnny Football" nickname, becoming a household name as one of the most famous college athletes and sports stars.

Canseco's father hit 462 home runs in his 17-year career, mostly with the Oakland Athletics. He also played for the Rangers, Red Sox, Devil Rays, Blue Jays, White Sox and Yankees.

He was named MLB's MVP of the 1988 season, leading the majors with 42 homers and 124 RBIs. He was a member of the A's team that won the World Series the next year against the San Francisco Giants.