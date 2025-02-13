Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

Johnny Manziel, Jose Canseco's daughter break up after less than 1 year of dating: report

The two were supposed to appear together at a celebrity softball game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
After less than a year of dating, Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco appear to be going their separate ways.

The Heisman Trophy winner and Canseco, the daughter of former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco, were linked last year and made their relationship official in April.

However, TMZ Sports reports the two have broken up.

Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel

Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel (Getty Images)

Both have scrubbed mentions of each other from their Instagram accounts and no longer follow each other.

The two took a vacation less than a month ago in Aspen, where Canseco shared yet another PDA post.

Canseco used to date rapper and former college baseball player mike., formerly known as Mike Stud, who was teammates with Marcus Stroman at Duke. Manziel and mike. used to be good friends, but it's unknown what their relationship is like now.

Canseco, a former Victoria's Secret model, was once romantically linked to Logan Paul.

Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel kiss

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco shared a steamy kiss on Instagram. (Instagram)

The news of their breakup circulated on the same day they were both scheduled to appear at Travis Scott's celebrity softball game in Houston.

Manziel was the 22nd pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, where he gained his "Johnny Football" nickname, becoming a household name as one of the most famous college athletes and sports stars.

Canseco's father hit 462 home runs in his 17-year career, mostly with the Oakland Athletics. He also played for the Rangers, Red Sox, Devil Rays, Blue Jays, White Sox and Yankees.

Johnny Manziel looks on

Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel watches from the sideline during the first half of the game between the Aggies and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field.  (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)

He was named MLB's MVP of the 1988 season, leading the majors with 42 homers and 124 RBIs. He was a member of the A's team that won the World Series the next year against the San Francisco Giants.