Nascar

Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs get into heated confrontation after Clash at the Coliseum race

Denny Hamlin won the exhibition race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NASCAR stars Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs got into a heated confrontation on Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The issue stemmed from a move Logano pulled on Gibbs to get around him as they tried to capture the lead. Gibbs led 84 laps, but he spun out and was never able to get back toward the top of the pack. Logano finished in fourth and Gibbs in 18th.

Joey Logano races Ty Gibbs

Joey Logano (22) and Ty Gibbs during the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 3, 2024. (Jason Parkhurst-USA Today Sports)

Gibbs and Logano were seen at the Monster Energy trailer yelling at each other.

The driver of the No. 54 car spoke to reporters after the intense moment.

"He’s just mad that I ran him up," Gibbs said via FOX Sports. "If you go back and look at the replay the 12 (Ryan Blaney) kind of chucks him out of the way too. It is just hard racing there at the end. This place is really hard to get your tires warm once the caution comes out – as you could see, everyone was sliding around. I just got in there deep and washed up into him. We just got all tangled up after that."

Joey Logano drives

Joey Logano during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 3, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Gibbs said Logano then came over to him and said a "bunch of different words."

Logan didn’t directly comment on the incident but spoke about hard racing in the short track, exhibition race.

"The racing is usually an eye for an eye more times than not, or trying to come out with some explanation of what happened," Logano said, via Motorsport.com. "Mistakes are mistakes. Here obviously lends for a lot of things, and I've been on both ends of it. 

"I got Kyle last year, so... it's part of racing here, and you try not to because you know, yeah, there's bigger races down the line, but sometimes you're in a bad spot and you just make a mistake. That can happen, too. Or it's just flat-out aggressive in doing that type of stuff. I don't know."

Joey Logano races Ty Gibbs

Denny Hamlin won the race with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Logano and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five. (Jason Parkhurst-USA Today Sports)

Denny Hamlin won the race with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Logano and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.