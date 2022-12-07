Expand / Collapse search
Joey Chestnut steamrolls pierogi-eating competition during NBA game after losing shrimp cocktail event

Chesnut is a famed eater who dominates the Fourth of July

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Joey Chestnut is known for dominating the competition every Fourth of July with his incredible ability to scarf down as many hot dogs as possible in a given amount of time.

Chestnut proved to be mortal over the weekend as he lost his first shrimp cocktail eating competition in eight years. He finished in fourth place in the St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating contest in Indianapolis on Saturday. He was only able to put away 10 pounds and 9.6 ounces of shrimp cocktail. The winner, Geoffrey Esper, took home the championship belt when he ate 16 pounds and 6 ounces of the crustaceans.

Joey Chestnut won first place eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island of the Brooklyn borough in New York City on July 4, 2022.

Joey Chestnut won first place eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island of the Brooklyn borough in New York City on July 4, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It was a major upset in the world of eating as Chestnut was able to down 17 pounds and 1.6 ounces of shrimp cocktail in 2021, according to TMZ Sports. He had won each tournament since it began nine years ago.

On Tuesday, Chestnut still proved to be above the common eater who might believe they could do what he does. He showed off just how dominant he could be.

Joey Chestnut reacts after winning first place, eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes, during the 2022 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Joey Chestnut reacts after winning first place, eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes, during the 2022 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. ( Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

JOEY CHESTNUT DOWNS 63 HOT DOGS, WINS NATHAN'S FAMOUS CONTEST FOR 15TH TIME

Chestnut appeared at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers as the NBA team took on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chestnut downed 47 pierogies while the rest of the competition only ate 33.

Chestnut bills himself as the "world’s greatest eater." He holds more than 40 world records for eating.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

