Joe Burrow's early TD run helps Bengals to win over Giants in ugly game

Boom. Pop. Wham.

For each hit the New York Giants levied on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday night, there was an equal and opposite reaction.

A handful of crucial mistakes and head-scratching decision-making from the players on the field resulted in Giants fans trekking out of MetLife Stadium and onto Route 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey early again.

Cincinnati won 17-7.

Burrow’s impact was felt. On 3rd-and-12 from the Giants’ 47-yard line, Burrow decided to run the ball to his right. To everyone’s surprise, there was no Giants player in sight. He galloped for the longest touchdown run of his career and it put Cincinnati up 7-0 early.

It was like that for most of the game. The Giants made two 4th-down conversions on their way to a Tyrone Tracy Jr. 1-yard touchdown. The Bengals took the lead on the next drive but the Giants had a legitimate chance to tie the game up again.

Daniel Jones led the team on an 11-play, 42-yard drive that saw Jaylin Hyatt failing to give himself a chance at a long pass and then the quarterback firing a pass into the facemask of a Bengals defender.

Unfortunately, Greg Joseph missed a 47-yard field goal and later a 45-yarder.

Cincinnati punted on their next drive and New York returned the favor by turning the ball over on downs.

Bengals running back Chase Brown scored the game-sealing touchdown and celebrated with the three Bengals fans that were in the end zone seating.

An ugly game resulted in the Bengals’ second win of the season. The Giants missed an opportunity to get back to .500.

Burrow had 208 passing yards even as he was sacked four times. He led the team with 55 rushing yards. Tee Higgins had seven catches for 77 yards.

Jones had 205 passing yards and an interception. Tracy ran for 50 yards on 17 carries and had six catches for 57 yards.