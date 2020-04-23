Joe Burrow is asking fans to lay off his hair during the NFL Draft

Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, demanded that fans should not make fun of him when they see him during the event’s telecast.

Burrow tweeted that none of his barbershops have been open, insinuating that his hair is in some kind of rough shape ahead of Thursday night’s process.

“Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open,” Burrow tweeted.

The former LSU quarterback is expected to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 pick. He is among the 60 draft prospects who received a camera from the league to record his reaction when a team does select him.

At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football history during his senior year. He led the country in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards), completion percentage (76.3, on 402-of-527 passing) and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts.

Burrow’s statistics were good enough for him to earn the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football. He also led the Tigers to their fourth national championship.

Burrow has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick since the college football season ended.

The Bengals finished the 2019 season with a 2-14 record.