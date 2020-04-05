Cincinnati Bengals: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Cincinnati Bengals finished 2-14 during the 2019 season.

The Bengals have seven picks going into the draft. Each of the picks they received by themselves.

Last year, the Bengals selected offensive lineman Jonah Williams with their first-round pick. Williams didn’t play at all during the 2019 season due to injury.

Here are the Bengals’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 1 overall

Second Round, No. 33 overall

Third Round, No. 65 overall

Fourth Round, No. 107 overall

Fifth Round, No. 147 overall

Sixth Round, No. 180 overall

Seventh Round, No. 215 overall

Here are some of the Bengals’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

D.J. Reader, DT (signed from HOU)

Josh Bynes, LB (signed from BAL)

LeShaun Sims, CB (signed from TEN)

Mackensie Alexander, CB (signed from MIN)

Mike Thomas, WR (signed from LAR)

Trae Waynes, CB (signed from MIN)

Vonn Bell, S (signed from NO)

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OL (signed from DAL)

DEPARTURES

Andrew Billings, DT (signed with CLE)

Clayton Fejedelem, S (signed with MIA)

John Miller, CB (signed with CAR)

LaRoy Reynolds, LB (signed from ATL)

Nick Vigil, LB (signed from LAC)

Tony McRae, CB (signed with DET)

Tyler Eifert, TE (signed with JAX)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

B.W. Webb, CB

Cordy Glenn, OL

Darquenze Denard, CB

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB

Hardy Nickerson, LB

John Jerry, OL

Kerry Wynn, DL

Niles Scott, DL