Joe Burrow has 'good chat' with former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf: 'He was very receptive'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is expecting big things from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow next season mainly because of his willingness to learn and his mental toughness.

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Leaf recalled a meeting he had with the former LSU quarterback where he spoke about his experience being the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft and what Burrow can expect being the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

“I got an opportunity to spend the day with Joe down in Orange County [California] before all of this quarantine and everything took place,” the former San Diego Chargers quarterback said according to 24/7Sports.

“I've been with a lot of quarterbacks and I can tell you this ... there's a certain level of quarterback that understands they want to learn from everybody and everything, from people who have been there, who have not necessarily been successful, who have been successful reach out to them.”

He continued: “And I really could tell that with him, exactly what this is, and told him about my story and everything that kind of transpired — what it took to get here and what I needed to do when I got to this point that I didn't.”

Leaf described Burrow as “very receptive” and that he even took notes.

Burrow appears to be reaching out to other players for advice as well, including soon-to-be Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“He called me about some of the things that I tried to do as a rookie that maybe he can apply to his NFL career,” Manning said Sunday on ESPN.

He said he offered him advice based on the expectation that Burrow will likely go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the top pick of the draft.

“What I told him: ‘Look, Joe, if you’re the first pick in the NFL Draft, you are going to a team that has earned the first pick in the NFL Draft. There are going to be some holes there. There’s a reason the Colts were picking No. 1 that year,” Manning said of his experience being drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 1998.

“There’s a reason the Bengals are picking No. 1 this year.'”

Burrow previously said during an interview in February that any player would want to play for “a great organization that is committed to winning,” a subtle reference to Cincinnati, but later clarified those remarks saying he would be happy to be back in Ohio: “I’m not going to not play.”

