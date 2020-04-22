Joe Burrow or Chase Young? Carson Palmer says Bengals have 'difficult' choice to make

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer said Tuesday he didn’t at first think that Joe Burrow was a lock to go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 pick.

The Bengals drafted Palmer with the No. 1 pick of the 2003 draft. He spent seven seasons with the team before a rift with the organization ended his tenure there. He said the Bengals shouldn’t overlook Ohio State star Chase Young.

“That’s a great question. At the end of the day, when you’re looking at Andy Dalton, who’s currently under contract for the Bengals, who is a really good player. He gets a knock mainly because he’s played for the Bengals,” Palmer said in an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“But Andy can play. And Andy may not be a No. 1 pick and may not be that guy off the draft board but Andy has been extremely, extremely productive. And you’ve got a chance to get a guy who can get after the quarterback probably 14 to 15 to 16 times — like a Von Miller type of career at defensive end, that guy’s hard to pass up. And the other thing about Chase Young, too, is he’s great in the run game.”

Palmer expressed concerns that Burrow didn’t get enough playing time under his belt while he was at LSU and Ohio State.

“There is a ton of unknowns on Joe.” Palmer said. “He played one year of college football. It is extremely risky, right? But you’ve got to have a quarterback. And that position is — as we know — it’s the position you have to have. Every team that is a Super Bowl contender has a quarterback. So until you have that guy, you’re always looking for him. Now, Andy Dalton still is under contract. Chase Young, as you’re saying, could be the best player in the draft — probably is the best player in the draft. I think it’s a really difficult decision that they have to make.

"They have to either pass up on a guy that’s a 14-sack guy or go after a guy that could be the future of your franchise and handle the quarterback position for the future of your franchise for the next 10 to 15 years. It’s obviously a big decision and a difficult decision.”

The Bengals are on the clock and are likely to take Burrow. It would be the fifth time out of the last six years that a team would have taken a quarterback with the No 1 pick.