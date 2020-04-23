Expand / Collapse search
Joe Burrow billboard thanks LSU, Louisiana before NFL Draft

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Joe Burrow, the anticipated No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, thanked LSU and Louisiana with billboards across the state on Wednesday.

LSU Football’s Facebook page posted a photo of one of the billboards. The ad thanked the state and the program for helping him win a Heisman Trophy and helping him to a national championship to put a cap on an unforgettable 2019 campaign.

“Thank you LSU and Louisiana!” the billboards read, which included a picture of Burrow in his No. 9 LSU jersey and his signature across the outline of the state.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take Burrow with the No. 1 pick of the draft on Thursday, barring any last-minute deals that could happen in between.

At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football history during his senior year.

He led the country in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards), completion percentage (76.3, on 402-of-527 passing), and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy for his incredible performance.

The Bengals went 2-14 last year and are considered a lock to take him.

