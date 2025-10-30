JK Rowling sides with Riley Gaines after AOC's attack over trans athlete issue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

J.K. Rowling is going to bat for Riley Gaines.

Gaines dominated headlines this week after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez personally attacked the OutKick host on social media by mocking her collegiate athletic accomplishments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It all started when Gaines posted a photo of AOC, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a recent campaign event and captioned it, "We are being destroyed from within."

AOC clapped back by referencing Gaines' fifth-place tie to trans-identifying male swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship.

"Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth," AOC wrote on X.

Since then, it seems all of social media has weighed in — from far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch to Congresswoman Nancy Mace and now, even J.K. Rowling.

RILEY GAINES RESPONDS TO AOC'S PERSONAL ATTACKS, CALLS OUT 'VIRTUE SIGNALING' DEMOCRATS

The "Harry Potter" author responded to an X user named Alex Cole, who accused Gaines of piggybacking off trans athletes for fame.

"If you took every trans athlete out of sports, no one would have heard of Riley Gaines," he wrote. "She owes her livelihood to trans athletes."

Rowling responded: ".@Riley_Gaines_ doesn’t defend women’s rights for attention or money, any more than I do. We fight because it’s the only thing to do if you’re not a coward, a pick me or a living doormat."

Gaines, too, responded to the post, saying, "Moral conviction is a foreign concept to some."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Rowling and Riley know a thing or two about taking on the mob. And both refuse to back down to them.