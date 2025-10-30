Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

JK Rowling sides with Riley Gaines after AOC's attack over trans athlete issue

JK Rowling publicly sided with Riley Gaines after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a jab at the OutKick host over the trans athlete debate

By Amber Harding Fox News
close
Riley Gaines challenges AOC to debate amid public feud on social media Video

Riley Gaines challenges AOC to debate amid public feud on social media

'OutKick' host Riley Gaines joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss her public feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, virtue-signaling from the far-left and an upcoming TPUSA event with Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

J.K. Rowling is going to bat for Riley Gaines.

Gaines dominated headlines this week after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez personally attacked the OutKick host on social media by mocking her collegiate athletic accomplishments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

J.K. Rowling and Riley Gaines

(Left) J.K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, on March 29, 2022. (Right) Riley Gaines speaks at a vigil held for Charlie Kirk outside the Sumner County Administrative Building in Gallatin, Tennessee, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Mike Marsland/WireImage;Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It all started when Gaines posted a photo of AOC, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a recent campaign event and captioned it, "We are being destroyed from within." 

AOC clapped back by referencing Gaines' fifth-place tie to trans-identifying male swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship.

"Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth," AOC wrote on X.

Since then, it seems all of social media has weighed in — from far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch to Congresswoman Nancy Mace and now, even J.K. Rowling.

Riley Gaines sitting on white couch with pink backdrop talking to a group of women with a microphone in hand

Riley Gaines challenged AOC to debate socialism, capitalism, God, abortion and more.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

RILEY GAINES RESPONDS TO AOC'S PERSONAL ATTACKS, CALLS OUT 'VIRTUE SIGNALING' DEMOCRATS

The "Harry Potter" author responded to an X user named Alex Cole, who accused Gaines of piggybacking off trans athletes for fame.

"If you took every trans athlete out of sports, no one would have heard of Riley Gaines," he wrote. "She owes her livelihood to trans athletes."

Rowling responded: ".@Riley_Gaines_ doesn’t defend women’s rights for attention or money, any more than I do. We fight because it’s the only thing to do if you’re not a coward, a pick me or a living doormat."

Gaines, too, responded to the post, saying, "Moral conviction is a foreign concept to some."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) prepares to speak during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Rowling and Riley know a thing or two about taking on the mob. And both refuse to back down to them.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue