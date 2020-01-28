Jimmy Garoppolo asked spooky question at Super Bowl LIV media event

If Jimmy Garoppolo believes in anything, it’s definitely in the unknown.

The San Francisco 49ers star quarterback was asked about whether he believes in ghosts during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park on Monday. He told For The Win that he believes they are real even though he’s never actually seen one.

“Now, I’ve never seen one, though. I never said I’ve seen one. But yeah, you’ve got to believe in something, right?” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo will enter Super Bowl LIV as the starting quarterback – the first time he’s done that in his career. He’s already won two Super Bowls backing up Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

He revealed that Brady sent him a text message recently wishing him well before the big game, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Tom shot me a text, good luck and everything like that,” he said. “Go handle business. It wasn’t too complicated. Just go win.”

“I never wanted to be a nuisance or anything like that and ask too many questions around him, so I would try to learn from afar and really take it all in visually,” he told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on his Westwood One radio show. “Hear what he’s saying and things like that. A big thing, especially in the playoffs, that I learned from him was that you’ve gotta stay cool, calm, collected.

“There’s a lot of things going on. It’s a big moment. Fans are going crazy. But you kind of, as the quarterback, just have to be the eye of the storm. So that was one thing that I took from him that’s benefited me so far.”

San Francisco acquired Garoppolo from New England during the 2017 season. Garoppolo led the team to five straight wins at the end of that year and received a huge payday because of it. He has now guided the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.