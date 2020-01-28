49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo reveals text from Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady were teammates on the New England Patriots for a few seasons before Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Despite the reported rift between the two players that ultimately led to Garoppolo to be traded west, the two have stayed in contact. Garoppolo revealed to reporters at the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday that Brady recently sent him well-wishes ahead of Super Bowl LIV, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Tom shot me a text, good luck and everything like that,” he said. “Go handle business. It wasn’t too complicated. Just go win.”

Garoppolo had revealed last week what he learned backing up Brady in New England.

“I never wanted to be a nuisance or anything like that and ask too many questions around him, so I would try to learn from afar and really take it all in visually,” he told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on his Westwood One radio show. “Hear what he’s saying and things like that. A big thing, especially in the playoffs, that I learned from him was that you’ve gotta stay cool, calm, collected.

“There’s a lot of things going on. It’s a big moment. Fans are going crazy. But you kind of, as the quarterback, just have to be the eye of the storm. So that was one thing that I took from him that’s benefitted me so far.”

San Francisco acquired Garoppolo from New England during the 2017 season. Garoppolo led the team to five straight wins at the end of that year and received a huge payday because of it. He has now guided the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.