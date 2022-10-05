Jim Redmond, who helped son Derek in memorable Olympics moment, dead at 81

Jim Redmond, who is remembered for helping son Derek limp across the finish line during a race at the 1992 Olympics, has died at the age of 81.

The British athlete posted the fastest time in his heat of a 400-meter semifinals race at the games in Barcelona, but he tore his hamstring heading into the back straight.

Derek's father, Jim, dashed past officials and joined his son on the track. Jim held up his devastated son as tears flowed down his face. The pair slowly made their way to the finish line as the crowd gave them a standing ovation.

After learning of Redmond's passing, the official Olympic Games Twitter account wrote, "Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim."

Derek's career had been plagued by injuries. Prior to the 1992 Olympic Games he underwent five surgeries, including one on his Achilles tendon.

He hoped to compete in the 1988 Games in Seoul, but he suffered a devastating Achilles tendon tear just one hour before he was set to run.

In 2012, 20 years after the inspirational moment, Jim Redmond was selected as a torchbearer during the nationwide torch relay for the Olympic Games in London.

The 2024 Olympic Summer Games will be held in Paris.