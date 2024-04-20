Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh gets Michigan tattoo to commemorate undefeated season, national championship

Michigan went 15-0 during the 2023-24 season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Jim Harbaugh is back at Michigan. Not for good, but to fulfill a promise that he made. 

The Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach will always have a piece of the Wolverines’ undefeated season that ended in a national championship with him after he got a tattoo on Saturday to commemorate his final college football season.

JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh

J.J. McCarthy, #9, and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate their victory against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

A video posted on Instagram by former cornerback ​​Mike Sainristil showed the veteran coach getting a "15-0" tattoo on his shoulder with the letter "M" right above. 

In another video shared on social media, Harbaugh could be heard saying, "I’m impervious to pain."

According to ESPN, the former longtime Michigan coach told his team during the playoffs that he would get a tattoo – his first – if they were able to win a national title. 

Jim Harbaugh waves

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines waves to fans after the Michigan Wolverines' football National Championship celebration on January 13, 2024, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

HALL OF FAMER KURT WARNER HAS A 'HUGE QUESTION' ABOUT TOP NFL DRAFT PROSPECT J.J. MCCARTHY

"I'm going to put it on my shoulder," he said. "I don't know if it's my left or right yet. I'm a right-handed quarterback, I'll probably get it on my right. And then an M too, an M that's maize and blue." 

Harbaugh did settle on his right arm. 

He was back in town on Saturday as Michigan presented the 2023 team with four new rings, including one for the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten Championship and the program’s third consecutive College Football Playoff berth. 

Jim Harbaugh after national championship

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates winning the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (CFP/Getty Images)

J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to be a top pick in this year’s NFL draft, helped lead Michigan to its first national championship since 1997. Meanwhile, Harbaugh made his return to the NFL after nine seasons with the Wolverines. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.