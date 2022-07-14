Jets' Zach Wilson breaks silence after dating drama goes viral: 'What I miss?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson broke his social media silence Wednesday after his ex-girlfriend alleged he had slept with his mom’s best friend.

Wilson posted photos of himself on Instagram with his Jets teammates working out in Idaho ahead of training camp.

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?" he wrote in the caption of the collage of pictures.

Wilson was dragged into some off-field drama earlier in the week. It began when someone accused Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, of being a "homie hopper" as she announced she was dating Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, who is a former teammate of Wilson’s when the two were playing at BYU.

Gile responded to the comment, saying Wilson was the real "homie hopper" as he had allegedly slept with his mother’s best friend.

Wilson seemingly avoided any criticism at all. His teammates and other NFL figures were praising his sexual appetites.

It is unclear when Wilson and Gile broke up. The Jets quarterback is currently dating social media influencer Nicollete Dellano and has been spotted with her several times.

Wilson is entering his second season in the NFL. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft played in 13 games last season. He had nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 2,334 passing yards.

New York was 4-13 in their first season under head coach Robert Saleh.

The Jets are expected to have a bit of a better season with a reloaded and healthy offense. Wilson will have Mekhi Becton back on the offensive line, and C.J. Uzomah and Garrett Wilson as more targets to throw to.