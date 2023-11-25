Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets sticking with QB Tim Boyle, despite shaky showing against Dolphins; Aaron Rodgers possible return looms

Boyle threw two interceptions in Friday's loss the the Dolphins

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
NFL journeyman Tim Boyle will have another chance to show whether he is the right man for the New York Jets starting quarterback job down the stretch. 

Despite a shaky performance in the Black Friday game, Boyle is slated to retain the starter title for the Jets upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Meanwhile, injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned to the team on a full-time basis. Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in the first game of the season, and he has not been medically cleared to play. However, the four-time NFL MVP has repeatedly suggested that he could suit up again this season

Tim Boyle warms up before a Jets game

Quarterback Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets warms up before a football game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Friday's loss to the Dolphins marked the Jets fourth straight loss. New York's overall record dropped to 4-7. The Jets currently sit in third place in the AFC East division, ahead of the New England Patriots.

The Jets have struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since Rodgers' injury.

Zach Wilson was largely ineffective over his nine starts. The Jets then turned to Boyle, who was 27 of 38 for 179 yards and a TD with two interceptions in his first start since the 2021 season. He was sacked seven times and threw only four passes of 10 yards or more.

Tim Boyle throws a pass

Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets throws a pass from the end zone against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"We’re giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said. "Obviously, there’s things that he could have done better, there’s things that he had no control over and I know he battled out there.

"We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. It just didn’t come to full fruition."

The Jets also have backup Trevor Siemian on the roster.

Tim Boyle attempts to make a pass

New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s unit has been underwhelming this season, scoring just 10 touchdowns over 11 games. The team's 28% red zone conversion rate is the worst in the NFL.

The Jets have made a few personnel and schematic changes, but Hackett remains the primary play-caller. Even the usually reliable Breece Hall has slumped lately. He has rushed for just 56 yards on 30 carries in his last three games.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Rodgers continues to rehabilitate and provide some hope he can make an unprecedented quick return sometime in the next six weeks.

"When we get a doctor’s note that says he’s cleared," Saleh said, "he’ll be cleared for practice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.