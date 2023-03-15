Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets players react to Aaron Rodgers' intention to play for Gang Green: 'Can I get a hallelujah?!'

Rodgers' tenure in Green Bay is close to coming to an official end

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
When it becomes officially official, Aaron Rodgers will automatically become the best quarterback to ever wear a New York Jets uniform.

Rodgers announced on Wednesday he intends to play for the Jets in the 2023 season – it's just now up to the two sides to work out trade compensation.

But Green Bay has said they plan to honor Rodgers' request, so it's all but done, and the Jets are rightfully very excited about it.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner tried to recruit Rodgers last week by burning a cheesehead on Instagram Live alongside teammates Breece Hall and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Now, he's taking full credit.

"This the video that did it y'all," he tweeted Wednesday.

Hall also took to Twitter to announce his celebration (unless he was hinting at a possible Super Bowl party…).

But perhaps nobody was as excited as offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, who will soon be blocking for a four-time MVP.

Tomlinson posted a meme of a woman with a Jets cap photoshopped on her, praising with her hands, with the caption, "Can I get a HALLELJUAH?!"

The Jets went 7-10 last year, but it can certainly be argued that if they hadn't had the worst quarterback situation in football, they would have made the playoffs.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets speaks with the Packers' Aaron Rodgers after their game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets speaks with the Packers' Aaron Rodgers after their game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Out of qualified quarterbacks, Zach Wilson's 72.8 QBR was the worst in football, and Joe Flacco and Mike White didn't exactly help while Wilson was hurt or benched for attitude problems and poor play.

By the looks of it, Rodgers will have upcoming sophomores in Wilson and Hall as key weapons, he will remain with Allen Lazard, whom the Jets agreed to a four-year deal with, and Gang Green has a top defense.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Cleveland Browns game on Dec. 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Cleveland Browns game on Dec. 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the future Hall of Famer soon headed to East Rutherford, it's hard to imagine why the Jets and their fans aren't excited.