Jets players react to Aaron Rodgers' intention to play for Gang Green: 'Can I get a hallelujah?!'

When it becomes officially official, Aaron Rodgers will automatically become the best quarterback to ever wear a New York Jets uniform.

Rodgers announced on Wednesday he intends to play for the Jets in the 2023 season – it's just now up to the two sides to work out trade compensation.

But Green Bay has said they plan to honor Rodgers' request, so it's all but done, and the Jets are rightfully very excited about it.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner tried to recruit Rodgers last week by burning a cheesehead on Instagram Live alongside teammates Breece Hall and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Now, he's taking full credit.

"This the video that did it y'all," he tweeted Wednesday.

Hall also took to Twitter to announce his celebration (unless he was hinting at a possible Super Bowl party…).

But perhaps nobody was as excited as offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, who will soon be blocking for a four-time MVP.

Tomlinson posted a meme of a woman with a Jets cap photoshopped on her, praising with her hands, with the caption, "Can I get a HALLELJUAH?!"

The Jets went 7-10 last year, but it can certainly be argued that if they hadn't had the worst quarterback situation in football, they would have made the playoffs.

Out of qualified quarterbacks, Zach Wilson's 72.8 QBR was the worst in football, and Joe Flacco and Mike White didn't exactly help while Wilson was hurt or benched for attitude problems and poor play.

By the looks of it, Rodgers will have upcoming sophomores in Wilson and Hall as key weapons, he will remain with Allen Lazard, whom the Jets agreed to a four-year deal with, and Gang Green has a top defense.

With the future Hall of Famer soon headed to East Rutherford, it's hard to imagine why the Jets and their fans aren't excited.