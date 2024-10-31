Jets player lets go of ball inches before scoring touchdown, resulting in mind-boggling turnover

Malachi Corley was literally an inch away from scoring his first career touchdown.

Instead, he committed a turnover.

The New York Jets' game began in typical Jets fashion. In their first three plays, Aaron Rodgers overthrew Davante Adams, Breece Hall dropped a pass and Rodgers was sacked.

It couldn't get much worse, right? Wrong.

In their ensuing defensive drive, the Jets committed a roughing the kicker penalty on 4th and 21, extending the drive.

OK, that must be it, right? Nope!

Corley, a rookie, took a pitch from Rodgers and found the open field, going untouched with blockers up front for a touchdown.

There was just one problem. He let go of the ball right before the goal line.

While the Jets celebrated what they thought was a touchdown, the referees went to review the play, and they confirmed Corley had dropped the ball too early. So, the play resulted in a touchback.

The Jets selected Corley in the third round of this year's draft out of Western Kentucky, but he has not been used as fans expected.

It looks like he lost his chance just as quickly as he got it.

It has been a rough go for the Jets, who have lost five in a row after a 2-1 start to the season. Rodgers looks like a 40-year-old coming off an Achilles injury, and he and his good friend, Adams, have not been on the same page since Adams landed in New York.

But they still entered Thursday night as favorites considering they were the home team against a depleted Houston Texans team without Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter.